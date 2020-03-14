India’s Best Dancer: Bharti Singh & Terence Lewis' dance on Ang Laga De makes hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa jealous

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bharti Singh is going to leave you impressed with her antics in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer. Here's what will happen.

India’s Best Dancer, which airs on Sony TV has been garnering headlines ever since its announcement. The dancing reality show is on a hunt to find the best dancer and talent from across the country. The show is judged by , Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis and is making the right noise among all lovers of dance. It kick-started its journey on TV on 29th February 2020, and within a few weeks has placed itself on the top of the TRP charts. Yes, in this week's TRP reports India’s Best Dancer was placed on spot three.

While the competition is already high among the contestants, comedian Bharti Singh who hosts the show with her husband-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa is there to lighten up the mood. This weekend, we're going to witness the biggest and toughest dance battle as the competition is moving a step ahead. While the competition intensifies, it also brings along a visual treat for the viewers. And to add the 'tadka' Bharti will show some of her amazing antics and tickle everyone's funny bones.

Amidst all the tension, Bharti will express a wish to shake a leg with Terence. She will walk up to him and start flirting as her husband watches the drama. The choreographer and comedian start dancing on a romantic and sizzling number, 'Ang Laga De.' While everyone is stunned to watch their lifts and moves, Harish looks a little jealous of their proximity and it is only fair enough!

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

Well, we can't wait to watch Bharti, Harish and Terence's fun banter on the show. It is always a treat to see Bharti show-off her dancing skills. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

