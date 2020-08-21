  1. Home
  2. tv

India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Bharti Singh to flaunt their ethnic side for Ganesh Mahotsav

As the team of India’s Best Dancer are set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on the show this weekend, the women brigade of the dance based reality show has nailed their ethnic look for the special episode.
7878 reads Mumbai
India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Bharti Singh to flaunt their ethnic side for Ganesh MahotsavIndia’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Bharti Singh to flaunt their ethnic side for Ganesh Mahotsav

It’s Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow and the entire country has been taken over by the festive vibe. Not just the aam aadmi but the celebrities have also been gearing up for the holy festival. Amid this, the dance based reality show India’s Best Dancer will also be seen celebrating Ganesh Mahotsav. Yes! The top 10 contestants along with judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Malaika Arora will be seen welcoming Lord Ganesha on the show along with special guests Sachin Pilgaonkar with his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Interestingly, everyone on the show will be seen dressed in traditional wear for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Amid this, India’s Best Dancer’s women brigade amped up the festive vibe with their ethnic looks. Malaika Arora will be seen slaying in her crimson red Banarasi sari. She even the nine-yard outfit a special touch with her silver jewelry and chand bindi. While Malaika tied her hair in a bun, she completed her look with a traditional nathani along with temple jewellery inspired neckpiece. Needless to say, Malaika looked drop dead gorgeous in her ethnic avatar.

On the other hand, Geeta Kapur, fondly called as Geeta Maa, opted for a monotone bottle green salwar kameez with a heavily embroidered Banarasi dupatta having Paisley motifs at the bottom. She paired the outfit with silver jewellery and chand bindi to give the ethnic Indian touch while her silver jhumkas and statement ring added on to the beauty of her look.

One can’t miss Supriya’s oh soo beautiful traditional Marathi look as she wore a quintessential Maharashtrian Nauvari Paithani sari for the Ganesh Mahotsav special episode. She completed the look with typical green bangles, pearl neckpiece and a pearl nathani. Her gold Kolhapuri footwear complemented her orange and pink sari.

Host Bharti Singh also joined the ladies and nailed the ethnic heme with her magenta pink anarkali dress with a net dupatta. She accessorized her ethnic outfit with a statement pearl necklace and maang teeka. Her cascading wavy locks complemented the attire.

Also Read: Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora recreate ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ moment on India’s Best Dancer!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement