India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Bharti Singh to flaunt their ethnic side for Ganesh Mahotsav

As the team of India’s Best Dancer are set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on the show this weekend, the women brigade of the dance based reality show has nailed their ethnic look for the special episode.

It’s Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow and the entire country has been taken over by the festive vibe. Not just the aam aadmi but the celebrities have also been gearing up for the holy festival. Amid this, the dance based reality show India’s Best Dancer will also be seen celebrating Ganesh Mahotsav. Yes! The top 10 contestants along with judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and will be seen welcoming Lord Ganesha on the show along with special guests Sachin Pilgaonkar with his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Interestingly, everyone on the show will be seen dressed in traditional wear for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Amid this, India’s Best Dancer’s women brigade amped up the festive vibe with their ethnic looks. Malaika Arora will be seen slaying in her crimson red Banarasi sari. She even the nine-yard outfit a special touch with her silver jewelry and chand bindi. While Malaika tied her hair in a bun, she completed her look with a traditional nathani along with temple jewellery inspired neckpiece. Needless to say, Malaika looked drop dead gorgeous in her ethnic avatar.

On the other hand, Geeta Kapur, fondly called as Geeta Maa, opted for a monotone bottle green salwar kameez with a heavily embroidered Banarasi dupatta having Paisley motifs at the bottom. She paired the outfit with silver jewellery and chand bindi to give the ethnic Indian touch while her silver jhumkas and statement ring added on to the beauty of her look.

One can’t miss Supriya’s oh soo beautiful traditional Marathi look as she wore a quintessential Maharashtrian Nauvari Paithani sari for the Ganesh Mahotsav special episode. She completed the look with typical green bangles, pearl neckpiece and a pearl nathani. Her gold Kolhapuri footwear complemented her orange and pink sari.

Host Bharti Singh also joined the ladies and nailed the ethnic heme with her magenta pink anarkali dress with a net dupatta. She accessorized her ethnic outfit with a statement pearl necklace and maang teeka. Her cascading wavy locks complemented the attire.

