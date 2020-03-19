India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora shows off her sizzling moves on Katrina Kaif's song 'Kamli'; See Pic

Malaika Arora is going to grab all your attention with her sizzling dance moves in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer. Here's a sneak peek.

India’s Best Dancer made a smashing debut on the TRP charts recently, by being in the top 3. The dancing reality show is judged by , Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis. With fun-loving hosts like Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and amazingly talented contestants, the show is keeping viewers hooked to their screens. And this weekend is going to be no different. In fact, you're only going to be left in 'awe' after several performances. And judge Malaika will add the extra 'tadka' in the upcoming episode. How do you ask?

It will so happen that the three judges will be left spellbound with contestant Rutuja's performance. The young girl will show her dancing skills on the peppy track from Dhoom 3, 'Kamli'. Everybody will go gaga over her moves and she will overwhelming comments from the judges. But, what will make the episode much more worthy is when Malaika will flaunt her moves. Yes, Malaika Arora will go the way and show off her sizzling dancing talent on Kamli. The diva will shake a leg with Rutuja and their graceful dance will leave everyone awestruck. The two ladies will have a gala time as they show us their seductive moves.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

Talking about Malaika, she is known for her amazing sense of style. The beautiful actress is a fitness freak and is almost every day spotted outside her gym. She has been grabbing headlines for her relationship with . Are you excited to see Maliaka dance on Katrina's song? Do you think she will be able to beat Katrina's amazing combination of hip hop dance and acrobat stunts in the song? What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

