India’s Best Dancer PROMO: Melody queen Asha Bhosale gifts Natraj to ‘Choti Helen’ Saumya for her performance

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer will be a very melodious one as the show will be graced by legendary singer Asha Bhosale. The fabulous singer will be seen enjoying the dance performance of the contestants. The episode is dedicated to Asha Bhosale's songs and she will also be seen giving a special gift to one of the dance performers.

In the promo of the show, Asha Bhosale is seen making a grand entry in the popular dance show India’s Best Dancer. She will be seen dancing along with the host Maniesh Paul. There will be a special performance of the contestant Saumya and choreographer Vartika, on Asha Bhosale’s popular song, “Mehbooba”. They will be seen doing a fabulous belly dance. Asha Bhosale will also give a special gift of Nataraj to Soumya and name her ‘Choti Helen’.

See post here-

The promo shared by the channel shows Nora Fatehi will be a special guest judge of the show for the week. She will be wearing a beautiful blue co-ord set and shows off her amazing belly-dancing moves on her popular song 'Dilbar.' The pictures will leave not just the audience but also choreographer Terence mesmerized, as he is seen sitting with his jaws wide open. Geeta looks at him and asks him to close his mouth as she says, "Arre mooh toh band karo uncle." Not only this but everyone teases him as he forgets to drop Malaika on the stage.



Also read- India’s Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora & Vaani Kapoor's sparkling selfie is photobombed by host Maniesh Paul