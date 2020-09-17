  1. Home
  2. tv

India’s Best Dancer: Ramayan’s Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia to appear in the mythological special episode

In the special mythological theme episode of India’s Best Dancer, the popular dance reality show will have Ramayan fame Arun Govil aka Ram and Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita as the special guests this weekend.
112760 reads Mumbai
Arun Govil Dipika Chikhlia on India's Best DancerIndia’s Best Dancer: Ramayan’s Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia to appear in the mythological special episode
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown might have got us holed in our houses for months, but it also came with a lot of nostalgia as well. Not just we got a chance to spend time with our families, it also marked the return of several iconic shows including Ramayan. Undoubtedly, with the return of these shows, the cast of shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat etc have once again got their share of fame. In fact, Ramayan lead actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Ram and Sita respectively, went on to become household names.

And while the senior actors continue to bask in the success of the show once again, it is reported that Arun and Deepika will be hitting our television screens once again. This will happen during the special episode of popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. It is reported that Arun and Deepika will be gracing the show for the special mythological theme episode. It is reported that the Ramayan fame actors will be seen sharing interesting anecdotes from their journey.

Take a look at Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia’s pics from India’s Best Dancer sets:

To note, India’s Best Dancer, which is being hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as its judges. However, with Malaika testing positive for COVID 19 early this month, the lady has stopped shooting for the show as of now as she is under home quarantine.

Also Read: India’s Best Dancer shooting postponed after Malaika Arora tests COVID 19 positive; No plans to replace her

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement