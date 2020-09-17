India’s Best Dancer: Ramayan’s Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia to appear in the mythological special episode

In the special mythological theme episode of India’s Best Dancer, the popular dance reality show will have Ramayan fame Arun Govil aka Ram and Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita as the special guests this weekend.

The COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown might have got us holed in our houses for months, but it also came with a lot of nostalgia as well. Not just we got a chance to spend time with our families, it also marked the return of several iconic shows including Ramayan. Undoubtedly, with the return of these shows, the cast of shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat etc have once again got their share of fame. In fact, Ramayan lead actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Ram and Sita respectively, went on to become household names.

And while the senior actors continue to bask in the success of the show once again, it is reported that Arun and Deepika will be hitting our television screens once again. This will happen during the special episode of popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. It is reported that Arun and Deepika will be gracing the show for the special mythological theme episode. It is reported that the Ramayan fame actors will be seen sharing interesting anecdotes from their journey.

Take a look at Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia’s pics from India’s Best Dancer sets:

To note, India’s Best Dancer, which is being hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has , Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as its judges. However, with Malaika testing positive for COVID 19 early this month, the lady has stopped shooting for the show as of now as she is under home quarantine.

