India’s Best Dancer shooting postponed after Malaika Arora tests COVID 19 positive; No plans to replace her

As Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID 19, the shooting of India’s Best Dancer has been temporarily postponed

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has given the showbiz world a major jolt as and were tested positive for COVID 19. The couple has stated that they have been asymptomatic and are under home isolation now. Ever since the news surfaced, Arjun and Malaika have been inundated with best wishes for a speedy recovery. Amid this, there are reports that the shooting of India’s Best Dancer, which has Malaika as one of its hosts, has been postponed. According to media reports, all the contestants and crew members have also got themselves tested and the results are awaited.

Reportedly, the team, which was supposed to shoot on September 7, is likely to shoot on Thursday or Friday now. "The shooting of the show will be postponed until further notice. We are awaiting test results of all the contestants and crew members. Only after we get confirmation, will we announce new dates for the shoot. If everyone else on the set tests negative, then we plan to shoot on Thursday or Friday," a source close to the production house was quoted saying.

The source has also clarified that the producers do not intend to replace Malaika post her COVID 19 diagnosis. "We don't plan to get another judge. Malaika will be back on the show as soon as she recovers. For two or three episodes, it is not possible to rope in another judge. Also, no celeb will agree to come as a judge at such short notice," the source had added.

Also Read: After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID 19: Will bounce back healthier and stronger

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×