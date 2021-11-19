India’s Best Dancer: Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor bring back the 90’s magic on the sets

In the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, there will be entertainment along with superb dance performances. The show will be graced by the superhit Jodi of the 90’s era, Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. The duo will be seen enjoying the performances of the contestants and also interacting with their parents.

In the recent promo of the show, Suniel Shetty is seen asking the parent of a contestant to bet on him. So, the contestant’s father says that if his daughter matches the performance of Karisma Kapoor on her song, then Suniel will have to say one of his famous dialogues, and if he loses, the father will say a dialogue of Suniel Shetty from the movie Border. Suniel Shetty is also seen impressing everyone with his spectacular dialogue from film Border.

See promo here-

The popular dance reality show is judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis. The episode is graced by several celebs every week. For the present weekend, the episode will be graced by the actors Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. They have worked together in multiple movies and have a massive fan following. In the episode, Karisma is looking spectacular in a blue dress with golden wear and Suniel Shetty is a handsome hunk in a black outfit. They also entertained everyone with their dance on the superhit song Jhanjhariya. Karisma Kapoor also revealed that Suniel Shetty has a hidden dancing talent and as she talked about the back story of the song.



