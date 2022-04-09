India’s Got Talent 9: Badshah turns into magician, impresses Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher with his tricks; VIDEO

India’s Got Talent 9 is among the most popular reality shows on TV screens and has been providing spectacular talent, year after year. Over the past many seasons, numerous contestants on the show climbed the ladder of success. The present season of the show is judged by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, music composer Badshah, lyricist Manoj Muntashir and veteran actress Kirron Kher. The judges of the show are often seen engaging in fun banter and activities, which they share in BTS video. In the recent promo of the show, Badshah is seen dressed as a magician and performing tricks.

Badshah is seen entering the stage in the dress of a magician. He surprises everyone by magically pulling out a bouquet of flowers from his sleeves. He asks other judges Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher to pick one flower each. Then he says, “No matter how many flowers you pick from my garden, it will always be full of flowers.” Saying this he shares his bouquet filled with flowers again, which leaves everyone amazed.

The previous episode of the show was graced by the team of Dasvi, including Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek looked smart in a tie and dye jacket. The ladies, Yami, Shilpa, Nimrat and Kirron too amazed us with their gorgeous outfits. In one of the pictures, we could see Shilpa, Nimrat, Yami and Abhishek dancing happily.

