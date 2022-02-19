India’s Got Talent 9: Dharmendra reveals the reason for his fitness in a hilarious way; VIDEO

India’s Got Talent 9 is among the leading shows on television sets presently, which offers a platform for talented people to show their skills. It is the ninth season of the show, and it is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir, and Kirron Kher. The show is quite popular for bringing unique and amazing talents from all over the country and giving them recognition. The upcoming episode of the season will be graced by Bollywood superstar Dharmendra Ji.

He will be given a grand welcome in the show and will be enjoying the performances of the contestant, along with other judges. In the latest promo, it is seen that music composer Badshah is seen talking to Dharam Paaji as he asks the reason for his strength and fitness. To this Dharmendra replied, “Jis chakki ka atta mai kha raha hu vo chakki mangwa li hai maine”. He made him do cycling for making flour. Badhah is seen cycling as he says Dharmendra’s dialogue, “Chakki peesing and peesing”. As he gets off the cycle, he is seen walking funnily due to the pain and takes the help of Arjun Bijlani for walking down the stairs.

In the episode, Dharmendra will be seen re-enacting a scene from his film Sholay. Dharmendra aka Veeru teaches Kirron Kher as Basanti to aim. The show will also pay homage to the late singer and composer, the ‘King of Disco’, late Bappi Lahiri. The new season of India's Got Talent started on January 15. The host this time is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani. The judges of the show are Manoj Muntashir, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher.



