India’s Got Talent 9: ‘The Fame Game’ series Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul to grace the sets

India’s Got Talent is among the leading reality shows on television. It offers a platform for talented artists to get recognition on the national level. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the cast of the web series ‘The Fame Game’, which includes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

It is the OTT debut of Madhuri Dixit that was released on 25th February. The show has a gripping narrative of suspense, thrill which is getting widely appreciated and loved by the fans.

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor will be making a grand entry on the sets. They will be seen grooving to the peppy number ‘Dupatta Mera’ from the series. The Bollywood stars will be seen talking about their experience while shooting The Fame Game. They will also share personal anecdotes and thank the viewers for all the love and appreciation for the series.

The duo will also be making everyone feel nostalgic and relive old memories from the 90’s, as Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor will be seen performing on one of their iconic songs ‘Nazrein Mili, Dil Dhadkaa’. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kirron Kher will also share the stage with Madhuri Dixit during her time on the show.

The reality show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir. It is hosted by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, Arjun Bijlani.



