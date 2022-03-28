India’s Got Talent 9: Fans scream as Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur grace the show to promote ‘Jersey’

The upcoming episode of the reality show India’s Got Talent season 9 will be full of entertainment and amazing performances by the contestants. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the lead actors of the movie Jersey, including Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. In the recent story shared by Shahid Kapoor, he offered a glimpse of the sets of India’s Got Talent.

As per the post shared by Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, fans are seen screaming as they see Shahid and Mrunal on the stage. The duo will be seated along with the judges of the season as they will watch the spectacular performances of the contestants.

The judges of the show include Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. Shahid and Mrunal will be on the show to promote their upcoming movie Jersey.

The last episode of the show was graced by the team of Attack, including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh. Jacqueline Fernandez had also performed on her superhits songs with music composer Badshah, which include “Pani Pani” and Genda Phool”.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s movie Jersey is due to be released on 14th April 2022. It is a remake of a Telugu movie with the same title. The story of the movie entails a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

