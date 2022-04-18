India’s Got Talent 9 Finale Review: Tiger Shroff’s camaraderie with contestants was highlight of the episode

India’s Got Talent is one of the most loved reality shows in India, and as its ninth season came to a conclusion today, contestants Divyansh Kacholia (beatboxer) and Manuraj Singh Rajput (flautist) were announced as the winners of this season. Interestingly, they were paired on the show, and since then have consistently impressed judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir with their performances. They managed to dazzle the judges and the audience in the finale episode too.

They belted out some memorable instrumentals, like that of ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ and ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’. However, that’s not all as other finalists also put their best foot forward in this last episode. While acrobatics dance group Warrior Squad’s performance proved that they deserved to be in the finale, Ishita Vishwakarma also charmed everyone with her singing performance. She was announced as the first runner-up for this season.

As far as the performances are concerned, while the contestants obviously gave their best, India’s Got Talent 9’s judges also took to the stage to entertain the viewers. While Badshah sang some of his chartbusters, Kirron Kher and host Arjun Bijlani’s performance was one of the highlights of the show. They shook a leg on few of the evergreen tracks, including ‘Yeh Raaten, Yeh Mausam, Nadi Ka Kinara’ from Dilli Ka Thug, and on ‘Chhod Do Aanchal, Zamana Kya Kahega’ from Paying Guest.

Kirron Kher’s actor-hubby Anupam Kher also joined the finale via a video call, and his cute banter with the former added to the entertainment quotient of the reality show. Suganda Mishra Bhosle also managed to entertain with her impeccable comic timing.

Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 trio Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had appeared on the finale episode to promote their upcoming film. Tiger’s camaraderie with all the contestants added a lot of fun elements to the last episode.

Overall, India’s Got Talent 9 ended on a high. We assume it won’t be very long before we hear an announcement of its tenth season soon.

Also Read | India's Got Talent 9 EXCLUSIVE: Divyansh and Manuraj on winning the show & working with Rohit Shetty in Cirkus