India’s Got Talent 9: Grand finale to be graced by Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria & others

The upcoming episode of the reality show, India’s Got Talent season 9 will be a special one it is the grand finale of the season. It will be a star-studded evening, which will be graced by the cast of Heropanti 2 and other artists. The audience and the guests will be amazed by the exceptional performance of the contestants. The judges of the show will also be seen performing.

In the recent promo of the grand finale episode, it is seen that Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria will be gracing the show. Tiger looks dapper in a formal suit, while Tara looked gorgeous in a white lehenga. The show will also be graced by Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Narayan. Sugandha Mishra will also be seen in the season finale. Tiger Shroff will be seen shaking a leg with contestants and will also do back-flips on stage.

In the episode, Badshah will be giving a special performance on his hit track Jugnu. Kirron Kher will be also performing with host Arjun Bijlani on the song ‘Shola Jo Bhadke’. There will be other performances by judges Manoj Muntashir and Shilpa Shetty.

As per the previous episode, Abhishek Bachchan graced the sets along with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur for the promotion of their movie, Dasvi. Abhishek was also seen grooving along with Kirron Kher on his and Aishwarya’s song ‘Kajra Re’ from Bunty Aur Babli.

