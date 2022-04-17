India’s Got Talent 9 Grand Finale: Divyansh & Manuraj emerge as winners; Ishita Vishwakarma becomes runner-up

India’s Got Talent 9 has finally pulled its curtains down on Sunday with a grand event. It was a star-studded evening, which was graced by the cast of Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, and other artists. The season was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. IGT 9 was hosted by Arjun Bijlani. Finally, the nation got its winners in the very talented Divyansh and Manuraj. Ishita Vishwakarma became the runner-up and Bomb Fire Crew emerged as the second runner-up of the season.

Divyansh and Manuraj’s Jodi grabbed the attention for their amazing jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing. The duo often got praised by the judges due to their unbeatable talent. For those unaware, filmmaker Rohit Shetty had previously signed Divyansh and Manuraj for his upcoming movie Cirkus after getting impressed by their skills. He signed them to collaborate with Badshah for the theme song of the movie. Shetty was seen as a special guest in one of the episodes.

The runner-up Ishita Vishwakarma is a singer and won the hearts with her amazing voice. Speaking about Bomb Fire Crew, they are a group of talented dancers and are known for their power-packed performances.

During the finale of India’s Got Talent 9, Tiger Shroff also danced with the contestants and did back-flips on stage too.

Badshah, who was among the judges, gave a special performance on his hit track Jugnu. Kirron Kher performed with host Arjun Bijlani on the song ‘Shola Jo Bhadke’. Judges Manoj Muntashir and Shilpa Shetty also owned the stage with their speechless performances.

