India’s Got Talent 9: Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her figure on 'Pani Pani' as she promotes Attack

India’s Got Talent 9 is a reality show which gives a platform for talented people all over the country to get fame and recognition. Over the past numerous seasons, the show has encouraged numerous talents. The present season of the show has also brought some immensely talented people as the contestants. As per the latest promo of the show, the upcoming episode will be graced by the team of the film Attack. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will also be grooving on her hit track ‘Pani Pani’.

As per the latest promo of the upcoming episode, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh will be gracing the show. Jaqueline Fernandez looks stunning in a white saree as she graces the stage along with music composer, Badshah. He is seen singing his hit song ‘Pani Pani’ as she performs the hook steps. Everyone is seen stunned by her dance moves. The actress is promoting her upcoming movie, Attack.

The episode will also include a dance performance of John Abraham on his hit zone, Desi Boys. The actor will be seen amazed by the performances of the contestants. The performance of Warrior Squad left everyone stunned and Kirron Kher gets scared as she leaves her chair. Even Shilpa Shetty, Jaqueline, and Rakul Preet are amazed by the performance. The show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. It is hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani. The previous episode of the show was judged by Malaika Arora, who temporarily replaced Shilpa Shetty for the episode.



