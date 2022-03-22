India’s Got Talent 9: John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh & Jacqueline Fernandez to promote ‘Attack’ on the show

India's Got Talent is one of the most popular shows on the Indian television screens that has successfully completed 8 seasons. The show recently launched its 9th season for encouraging talent from all over India and showcasing it on the national level. It is judged by actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, music composer Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The show is hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani. It is graced by numerous celebs every week, who are entertained by the performances of the contestants. The celebs who earlier graced the show are Madhuri Dixit, Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Govinda, and Karisma Kapoor.

Now the show will have the team of the upcoming movie Attack, including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is due to release on 1st April.

In the previous episode of the show, Malaika Arora filled in for Shilpa Shetty when she took a week off. Tamannaah Bhatia also joined the show and performed along with Malaika and Badshah on their latest song 'Tabahi'. Not just that, Kirron Kher got a surprise when son Sikander Kher graced the sets of India's Got Talent, and the moment was very precious.

As per Telly Chakkar, India's Got Talent 9 will be replaced by the reality show Superstar Singer 2. The first season of the show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik and hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

