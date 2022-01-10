India’s Got Talent 9: Kirron Kher calls Shilpa Shetty ‘kanjus’ and the reason will leave you in splits; WATCH

The ninth season of the reality TV show India’s Got Talent will begin airing on the Sony TV channel from January 15 onwards. Now, ahead of the show’s premiere, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its release. Going by the same, on Sunday, January 9, actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of the show and it has left netizens in splits.

By now fans of Shilpa know that she loves to consume soaked almonds on a regular basis. However, recently when Shetty opened her ‘badaam ka dabba’ on the sets of India’s Got Talent 9, Kirron Kher ended up calling her ‘Kanjus’ for bringing only 6 almonds. Post which, an annoyed Shetty left her dabba open for everyone to eat. However, Kher did not stop there from pulling Shilpa’s leg. She also hilariously taunted Shilpa for not throwing the soaked almond’s water away.

Click HERE to watch the hilarious promo

While sharing the clip, Shilpa said, “Befizul hi mere Badaam-Badnaam hogaye. Kaun samjhaye, healthy khana bhi toh zaroori hai. Watch all the fun and the amazing talent on #IndiasGotTalentS9 starting 15th January.” Meanwhile, the makers also shared the promo video on Sony Tv’s official Instagram stating, “Humara show itna mazedaar hai kyuki judges ke desk ke iss paar aur uss paar dono jagah entertainment hi entertainment hai. Dekhiye humare amazing judges ke aise hi kahi saare manoranjak moments #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, starting 15th of January, at 8 PM, only on Sony.”

This isn’t the first time when Shilpa and Kirron’s hilarious banter from India’s Got Talent went viral online. Previously, Kher gently declined Shetty’s request of adopting her. Apparently, Shilpa Shetty wanted co-judge Kirron Kher to adopt her and the latter’s statement jewellery was the real reason behind it. One of the previous BTS clips of the show began with Shilpa swooning about Kirron Kher’s ‘patan ka patola necklace’. In the video, Shilpa Shetty admitted that she comes to the show only to see the stunning jewels of Kirron Kher. While flattering the veteran actor, Shilpa quipped how Kher’s son Sikandar can’t wear all her necklaces and hence she should adopt her. However, Kirron gently declined Shilpa’s request with her apt reaction.

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shetty says ‘Yeh toh bas trailer hai’ as she shares VIDEO of upcoming reality show India's Got Talent