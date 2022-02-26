India’s Got Talent 9: Kirror Kher dances on ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ along with Demolition Crew

India’s Got Talent is among the most-watched reality shows on TV screens. The show offers a grand platform for talented people in the country. In the upcoming episode, there will be a special guest on the sets. Jackie Shroff will be gracing the sets and he will be seen having a great time with the sets. One of the judges, Kirron Kher will be seen dancing with the contestants.

In the upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent 9, one of the contestants, Demolition Crew will be giving a stunning performance that will leave judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and special guest Jackie Shroff amazed. The team will dance to Khal Nayak song “Choli Ke Peeche”. But the highlight of the performance is their gravity-defying stunts and free-falls.

In the promo, we see Demolition Crew getting a standing ovation from judges Shilpa and Badshah, while Jackie Shroff is seen bowing down to them. Kirron Kher will have some fun by dancing to the song with the participants. Other judges and the audience are seen cheering her.

See video here-

Badshah had earlier posted on Instagram a click of himself and Jackie Shroff. Along with the click, the singer wrote in the caption, “The term OG mustve been made to describe this legend of a man next to me. Yesterday was one the most exhilarating experiences of my life. Watching this man work, walk, talk and just be was a lesson and an extreme pleasure and maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity. Asli asli asli style icon. Naam mein hi game – @apnabhidu Jackie Shroff.”|



