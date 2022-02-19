India’s Got Talent 9: Magician contestant leaves the judges spellbound; Here's why

India’s Got Talent is among the most talked about reality shows on the television screens. It offers a platform for the talented people all over the country to show their skills to the whole world. The contestants of India’s Got Talent 9 are multi-talented and the judges are amazed by them. In the recent promo, a magician contestant will involve judge Shilpa Shetty in his optical illusion which shocks everyone.

Shilpa Shetty will be seen taking part in an act of the magician contestant B S Reddy. The internationally acclaimed magician will make Shilpa Shetty stand on a stool and gives her two poles to hold. Then he removes the poles but Shilpa is seen standing. Then he removes the stool as well, and Shilpa is seen standing in the air. The audience and the judges are astonished by his magic trick. Judge Manoj Muntashir is completely shocked. Kirron Kher was also intrigued by the magic trick and applauds him.

See video here: CLICK

India’s Got Talent is one of the most popular talent reality shows on Indian television where people from different walks of life, showcase their skills and entertain viewers. The judges of the show often offer a glimpse of the fun banter in between shoots. The ninth season of the show currently airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.



