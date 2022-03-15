India’s Got Talent 9: Malaika Arora reunites with her ‘one n only, the OG’ Kirron Kher; PHOTOS

The upcoming episode of the successful reality show, India’s Got Talent 9 will be entertaining as the show will be graced by Bollywood star Malaika Arora. The present season is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir. It is hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani. In the upcoming episode, Malaika Arora will be seen on the sets of the reality show.

Malaika Arora, who has been the former judge of the show India’s Got Talent, had shared pictures with Kirron Kher. The actress looks gorgeous as she sported a shimmery silver bodycon dress. Her hair is open and has light curls. She had applied a light pink lipstick. She accessorised the look with rings. Kirron Kher sported a beautiful green saree with silver work. She sported a multilayer silver necklace and green stone earrings. The actress had sported silver bracelets and bangles.

She captioned, “Reunited with the one n only , the OG @kirronkhermp ….. love you ma’am #igt @sonytvofficial”.

In the previous episode, Karisma Kapoor was seen professing her admiration for Govinda as an actor. Karisma confessed that she was a big fan of ‘Chichi’. She said that she was crazy about Govinda’s movie Khudgarz and its song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and told her parents that she wanted to meet Govinda. “When chichi ji met me, he asked 'Do you want to be an actor?' I said yes, maybe. He said, 'You will be one day,’” she recalled fondly. She added that he has been giving her his blessings since then and she had never thought that they would work together and dance together.



