India’s Got Talent 9: Malaika Arora shakes a leg with Bomb Fire Crew on Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Jimmy Jimmy’

The upcoming episode of the talent-based reality show, India’s Got Talent season 9 will be a disco special episode as it is dedicated to late music composer Bappi Lahiri. The episode will be graced by Malaika Arora. In the recent promo of the show, the contestants of the dance group Bomb Fire Crew are seen giving a spectacular performance on the superhit song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, which left Malaika Arora amazed.

Malaika Arora will be seen seated along with the judges of the show. She had been the judge of the show for the previous seasons. The star is seen enjoying the performances of the contestants. She is seen particularly amazed by the power-packed performance of Bomb Fire Crew. She is awestruck by the stunts done by the girls. She said, “I just want to come and give you all a hug.” She went on the stage and danced with them on Mithun Chakraborty’s song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’. One of the judges, Badshah was seen firing an air gun as he expressed appreciation for the spectacular performance.

Malaika Arora had earlier shared pictures with veteran actress Kirron Kher. The diva looks gorgeous as she sported a shimmery silver bodycon dress. She accessorised the look with designer studded rings. Kirron Kher sported a beautiful green saree with silver work. She sported a multilayer silver necklace and green stone earrings. The actress had sported silver bracelets and bangles. She captioned, “Reunited with the one n only , the OG @kirronkhermp ….. love you ma’am #igt @sonytvofficial”.



