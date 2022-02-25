India’s Got Talent 9: Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia sends a special gift for ‘Hero’ Jackie Shroff

The upcoming episode of the reality show, India’s Got Talent season 9 will recreate the charisma of the 90’s Bollywood. The show will be graced by Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and the episode is dedicated to actors. The contestants will be performing on his songs and as per the promos, Jackie is seen having a gala time on the sets, along with the judges. In the episode, there will be a special message for Jackie Shroff.

Jackie Shroff will be seated among the judges, and enjoying the performances of the contestants. Before the performance of Manuraj, the host of the season Arjun Bijlani played a special message on the screen for the special guest Jackie Shroff. It was a message by Padma Vibhushan, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. He shared that Manuraj is his disciple and that he is a music lover. He added that in Jackie Shroff’s first movie, he played the flute. He said that he has sent two flutes, one for Manuraj to play and one for Jackie Dada.

Jackie Shroff was filled with gratitude on receiving the gift and said, “Thankyou Hariprasad saab. All my love to you. You made me what I am today”.

In the episode, there will also be a special dance performance by Jackie Shroff and Shilpa Shetty on the popular song, “Tera Naam Liya”. They will be re-enacting the scene from the movie, Ram Lakhan, featuring Jackie and Dimple Kapadia.



