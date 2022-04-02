India’s Got Talent 9 PROMO: Abhishek Bachchan shakes a leg with Kirron Kher on his hit track ‘Kajra Re’

India’s Got Talent is one of the most popular shows on TV at present. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The camaraderie between the judges is also superb and their BTS videos are a hit among fans. The upcoming episode will be graced by the team of upcoming movie, Dasvi. In the recent promo, Abhishek Bachchan is seen dancing with Kirron Kher on the stage.

As per promo of the upcoming episode, Abhishek Bachchan will be gracing the sets along with the actresses Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. In the video, Abhishek is seen grooving along with the veteran actress Kirron Kher on his song, ‘Kajra Re’, from the movie Bunty Aur Babli. He was seen very impressed by the musical performance of Divyansh and Manuraj on Kajra Re. He shared that it is by far the best he has seen. Yami Gautam also said, “I will remember this moment.”

See promo here-

In the previous promo, Abhishek is seen in a white and grey sweatshirt. Other guests and judges can be heard screaming in shock in the video. While talking to the squad after the actor, the actor is seen telling them, “This is unbelievable. Aapko yaha dekh ke bahut chhota feel hora hai hum sab ko (We are feeling very small on watching your act here).”

