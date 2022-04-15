India’s Got Talent 9 Promo: Badshah and Kirron Kher perform on the finale episode; VIDEO

India’s Got Talent 9 is one of the most popular shows on TV The show has given huge platform and recognition to the budding talents from all over the country. Week after week, the contestants battle it out to win the trophy. After several weeks of stiff competition, the show has now reached its finale episode, which will declare the winner for the season. It will be a star-studded evening with a special performance by judge Badshah. Host Arjun Bijlani will also be seen performing with Kirron Kher.

The finalists for the seasons will be giving performances for the one last time and they will present their best on the stage. Apart from the contestant performances, the judges of the show will also perform on the stage. In the upcoming episode of the show, music composer and rapper, Badshah is seen raising the entertainment quotient with his happening performance on his popular track ‘Jugnu’.

See the video here-

In the previous episode, Badshah was seen entering the stage in the dress of a magician. He surprises everyone by pulling out a bouquet of flowers from his sleeves. He asks other judges Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher to pick one flower each. Then he says, “No matter how many flowers you pick from my garden, it will always be full of flowers.” Saying this he shares his bouquet filled with flowers again, which leaves everyone amazed. The show is hosted by television actor Arjun Bijlani.

