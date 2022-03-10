India’s Got Talent 9 Promo: Govinda and Karisma Kapoor grace the show on Holi Special episode

The upcoming episode of the reality show, India’s Got Talent season 9 will bring back the energy and magic of the 90s era. The episode will be graced by the 90’s Bollywood stars Govinda and the stunning Karisma Kapoor. It will be a Holi Special episode, and the contestants will be spreading different colours of the skills on super hits songs of the actors.

In the promo shared on social media, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor are seen seated along with the judges as they enjoy the spectacular performances of the contestants. Karisma is looking like a fashion diva in her colourful pantsuit and Govinda has sported a traditional attire of kurta pyjama. The duo will be performing on the stage on one of their hit songs. There will be a special performance of the contestant, Bomb Crew on the song ‘Prem Jaal Mein.” Govinda and Karisma are seen amazed by the performance of the contestants.

See video here:

In the Holi special episode of India's Got Talent Season 9, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor will be marking their film Hero No.1's silver jubilee. In the episode, Govinda is seen dancing on the stage with Karisma on their iconic song UP Wala Thumka.

Other judges of the show, actors Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and screenwriter Manoj Muntashi are also seen enjoying their performance. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.



