India’s Got Talent 9: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur do a fun dance with Shilpa Shetty during Jersey promotions

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film Jersey. After several delays, the movie will hit theaters on April 14. To promote the movie, the lead cast visited the sets of India’s Got Talent 9. Shilpa Shetty, who is among the panelists of judges this year, enjoyed a gala time with Mrunal and Shahid. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram treated her loved ones with a reel.

In the video, the trio matched steps on Shahid Kapoor’s song ‘Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai’ from the movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. Shahid looked handsome in a checkered shirt with white trousers. He completed his look with a white jacket. Mrunal exuded charm in a black outfit. On the other hand, Shilpa looked gorgeous in a gown. While sharing the video, “Khali peeli khali peeli rokne ka nahin, #Jersey theatre mein dekhna bhulne ka nahin! Aapke #AgalBagal ke cinema gharon mein, iss Shukrawaar 14th April se.”

Watch Shilpa’s video here-

As soon as she posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Nice video.” Another user commented, “Wow Gazab.” Similar comments flooded the social media and even some of the dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Speaking about Shilpa’s professional career, she will be next seen in the movie Sukhee. She completed the first leg of their Punjab schedule yesterday. She shared this news with her fans with a sweet video. She wrote, “#Sukhee ke safar ka pehla padhaav hua poora… intezaar hai safar jald hi poora kar ke aap sab se milne ka Punjab schedule wrap!”

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty announces first schedule wrap of Sukhee, shares BTS video; Watch