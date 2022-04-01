India’s Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah dance with Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur as they promote Jersey

India’s Got Talent is one of the most popular and highly appreciated shows on television screens. The show has a massive fan following and people are fans of the spectacular acts of the contestants. In the upcoming episode of the season, the show will be graced by two Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. They will be coming to the show to promote their film Jersey and for motivating the contestants.

As per the latest promo of the episode, one of the contestants, Rishabh shared that he is very fond of cricket and invited Shahid on the stage to play cricket. Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and host Arjun Bijlani will be seen balancing the balls with bats in their hand. Badshah, Shilpa Shetty, Shahid and Mrunal will also be seen doing hook steps of Shahid’s hit song ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ from Jab We Met. Shahid will also be seen going on a bike ride with one of the contestants.

See the promo here: CLICK

In the episode, Rishabh will give a power-packed singing performance on Shahid and Kareena Kapoor’s song Nagada Bajaa. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen dancing along with him on the track. The Jersey stars will also be amazed by the performance of the magician, BS Reddy.

