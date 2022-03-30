India’s Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah pull Yami Gautam's leg as she promotes ‘Dasvi’; Video

The upcoming episode of the reality show India’s Got Talent 9, will be a very enjoyable one as the show will be graced by the cast of Dasvi. The episode will be graced by Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur. They will be seen seated alongside judges and enjoying the performances of the contestants. In the recent promo, Badshah and Shilpa Shetty are seen teasing actress Yami Gautam for URI.

In the promo, the special guests are seen enjoying the spectacular performance of the contestant group Crazy Hoppers. In the video, the host of the show Arjun Bijlani teases Yami Gautam for her marriage to Aditya Dhar. He said, “Jabse aapkin shaadi hui hai, aapki neendey Uri ho gyi hai”, which makes everyone laugh out loud. Shilpa Shetty adds that Yami’s favouri song is “Uri Uri Jaye”. Badshah also quips that Aditya’s favourite song is ‘Baby you got the yummy yummy”. Yami Gautam is seen blushing as they tease her. She will also be giving a dance performance on the song, “Touch My Body”.

For unversed, Yami Gautam got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar in Himachal Pradesh, the couple made sure it was done with simplicity and only with people who mattered to them. She was highly appreciated for her simple pahadi bridal look in red. She was appreciated by Kangana Ranaut, who shared on social media, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh.”

