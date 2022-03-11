India’s Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty becomes emotional on seeing Crazy Hoppers act

The upcoming episode of the reality show, India’s Got Talent 9 will be full of entertainment and energy as it is the Holi special episode. It will be graced by 90’s Bollywood hit on-screen couple Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The episode will be decked with mind-blowing performances of the contestants. One of the judges, Shilpa Shetty will be seen getting emotional on seeing one of the performances.

In the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty will be seen amazed by the performance of contestants Crazy Hoppers. They have depicted the story of Ramayan through their act and in a very unique way. Special guests Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were amazed by the performance. The Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was overwhelmed on seeing the act and it was evident as she said that it was one of the best acts she has seen ever on TV. She said, “Jisne humsab ki kahani likhi hai, aaj unki unki kahani likhi hai aapne, aur jis tareeke se likhi hai, mere dil se aata hai… This is one of the best acts I have seen over my years of doing television.” She added, “Mai abhi bhi kaanp rahi hu, because I was moved, it was brilliant.”

See video here: CLICK

The Holi special episode will be celebrated with numerous impactful performances by the contestants. Karisma Kapoor and Govinda will also be seen grooving on their hit track, “UP wala thumka”. Karisma will also be seen teaching contestant Manuraj how to impress girls, and will dance on her song, “I love you” with him.



