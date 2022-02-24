India’s Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty recreates Ram Lakhan song ‘Tera Naam Liya' with Jackie Shroff

The upcoming episode of the reality show India’s Got Talent season 9 will bring back the magic of the 90’s era. The show will be graced by Bollywood star and everyone’s beloved ‘Jaggu Dada’, actor Jackie Shroff. He will be seen seated among the judges of the show and enjoying the spectacular performances by the talented contestants. In the recent promo of the episode, Shilpa Shetty and Jackie Shroff will be seen enaction a hit song of the actor.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of the talent-based reality show, it is seen that Badshah says that he is having deja vu about a dance performance of Jackie Shroff and Shilpa Shetty on stage. Host of the season Arjun Bijlani also says that he is also having the same deja vu, and all the contestants also say the same. In the next scene, Shilpa Shetty is seen enacting a scene from his hit song, “Tera Naam Liya”. She is seen singing to a portrait of Jackie on the wall and suddenly he comes alive, and joins her in dance. Shilpa Shetty looked spectacular in her silver puffy dress as she drapes a dupatta around Jackie’s neck.

See video here-

In the episode, Jackie Shroff will be seen enjoying the performances of the contestants and even dancing with them. He is seen particularly amazed by the powerful dance performance of Bomb Fire Crew, as they perform on ‘Gali Gali Mein’. He is seen bow down to them and also danced with contestants.



