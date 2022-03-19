India’s Got Talent 9: Tamannaah Bhatia and Malaika Arora groove as Badshah sings his new track ‘Tabahi’

India’s Got Talent 9 is among the top shows in the television sector. The show offers a platform for budding talents to get their talent recognised by the whole country. The upcoming episode will be a star-studded one as numerous celebs will be gracing the sets. Apart from the spectacular performances by the contestants, there will also be a special performance by actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Malaika Arora on Badshah’s new track.

It will truly be an exhilarating experience for the audience, Tamannaah Bhatia and Malaika Arora will be dancing on the stage. Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a stylish orange pantsuit, which she accessorised with gold-toned earrings, bracelets and rings. Malaika Arora also looked stunning in her silver shimmery bodycon dress with a side slit. She had paired it with silver earrings and silver heels. They were accompanied by Badshah on the stage as he sang his latest retro-based track ‘Tabahi’ featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.

See video here-

Tamannaah will be coming to the show to promote the song. Talking about her experience on the show, Tamannaah shared with Tribune India, “It's very humbling to come to a show like India's Got Talent and watch diverse talents different parts of our country. I feel that this platform generates great awareness and I feel like back in the day, there weren't such opportunities as today." "So, for me, as an artist to come here and even watch these people perform, is extremely humbling. It reinstated for me that more than talent it's always the temperament that shines through.”



