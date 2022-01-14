India’s Got Talent: Kirron Kher calls Shilpa Shetty ‘Chamkeela pahalwan’ as she dances in shimmery dress

Most awaited and highly popular reality show India’s Got Talent is going to hit the TV screens this weekend. The show will be displaying amazing talents from people all over the country. It is judged by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, music composer Badshah, lyricist Manoj Muntashir and actress Kirron Kher. The show will start airing on 15th January. The judges of the show are often seen goofing around and enjoying themselves in BTS videos.

In the recent BTS video of the show India’s Got Talent, all the judges are seen seated at their respective seats. Shilpa Shetty says, “Ye show teen cheezo ki wajah se chalta hai, Kirron Ji.” She looks at her, and Kirron Kher retorts, “Aur baki do bataiye”, which leaves everyone in splits. Then Kirron Kher comments on the shimmery dress of Shilpa Shetty as she says that she is looking like a ‘Chamkeela pahalwan’ as she moves her body. Shilpa Shetty is seen getting up and dancing at this comment.

Season 9 of the entertainment reality show will start airing very soon. Numerous promos of the show have been released till now and the audience is liking the entertaining camaraderie between the judges. In a recent promo, it was seen that judge Badshah had become very emotional on hearing a contestant sing Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful song, “Mere Saaya”. He was consoled by Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher. Shilpa Shetty had gone on stage and hugged the contestants.



