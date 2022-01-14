India’s Got Talent to premiere on Jan 15; Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Badshah all set to welcome talents

Block your date for another reality show India’s Got Talent on Sony Entertainment Television. Hosted by the effervescent Arjun Bijlani, Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir will be seen judging this season’s, ‘Gazab Desh ka Ajab Talent’. Produced by Fremantle, India’s Got Talent will premiere on 15th January and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM. In its 9th Season, India’s Got Talent continues to bring forth unique and unmatched talent from across the country, thereby opening up a gateway of opportunities for them. This season will see exceptionally skilled, heart-warming and showstopping performers, right from dancers to singers; magicians, comedians, and rappers; beatboxers, stuntmen, and others.

Ashish Golwalkar, Head – Content, Sony Entertainment Television & Digital Business, said, “India’s Got Talent as a format is wholesome in every way. At Sony Entertainment Television, we have invested in the best international & indigenous formats and India’s Got Talent allows us to take this proposition further by being an excellent addition to our existing universe of non-fiction shows. From uniqueness to variety, there is a lot to explore, thereby allowing us to bring forth the real India. The participation we received has been phenomenal and we are confident that the viewers will enjoy watching these aspirants showcase their unique talent. The judges panel with Kirron ji, Shilpa, Bhadshah and Manoj is also a distinct one given the expertise that they bring to the table and their camaraderie is fantastic. There is never a dull moment with them around! It’s always a pleasure collaborating with Fremantle, and we look forward to a successful season of India’s Got Talent.”

Aradhana Bhola, MD, Fremantle India, said, “India’s Got Talent is the only show that has, for more than a decade, consistently offered any and every Indian with the ability to entertain; a national platform to showcase the same irrespective of their age, genre of talent or numbers. In fact, the Got Talent franchise, which has been produced in 70+ territories worldwide, holds the Guinness World Record for the Most Successful Reality Format in television history. At Fremantle, it is our pleasure to bring a brand-new season loaded with talent, dreams, laughter, entertainment, and inspiration in partnership with Sony Entertainment Television. And it is our hope that India’s Got Talent will continue to receive the love of our loyal viewers and then some more.”

Kirron Kher said, “It’s always a pleasure to be associated with India’s Got Talent because it gives me the opportunity to witness and experience untapped talent from across our country. Each season has had its highlights and this one is no different. I am truly amazed looking at the talent that has come forth this time around and they are remarkable.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra added, “I have judged a dance-based reality show before, but India’s Got Talent is a new experience for me altogether! I am amazed at the talent that our country has. Each participant has been unique and almost every other performer left us speechless. With this kind of calibre, its definitely a tough call for us judges. I am certain that the audience will be thoroughly entertained this season.”

Badshah mentioned, “Generally, we see singers and dancers take centerstage on talent-based reality shows. But there is so much more beyond singing and dancing that one can look forward to on India’s Got Talent. From cultural diversity to uniqueness and exploration of art forms, there is so much that I have come across on this platform and enjoyed myself. ‘Mindblowing’ is how I would define this season of India’s Got Talent.”

Manoj Muntashir also said, “The kind of performances and acts that the viewers will get to see this season are exceptional. The key factor that I look forward to is ‘variety’ as I believe, our nation is abundant when it comes to talent and seeing them come together on a prestigious platform like India’s Got Talent is exciting.”

Host Arjun Bijlani said, “India’s Got Talent as a show is respected for the kind of content and talent it churns out. It’s not restricted to a certain set of talent only – therefore it offers a lot of variety and there is always an element of surprise. You don’t know what the next contestant is going to come up with. And the kind of participation that the show attracts, I am amazed at the kind of talent people of our country have. I am glad to be hosting this season of the show and I promise that I will do my best to entertain my fans and viewers alike.”

