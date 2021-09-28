India’s Got Talent Promo: Auditions started for the new season to showcase talent

The new season of the popular reality show India’s Got Talent (IGT) will start airing soon on the TV screens. On the show, people from all over the country will showcase their unique talents. The makers of the show have announced the auditions of the upcoming season. It has also been confirmed that actress will be seen as a judge of the same.

A promo of the show has been released on social media where numerous silhouettes of different talents are shown to the audience. People are asked to guess these talents and showcase any other talents they have on the auditions of IGT. The auditions of the show started on 27th September and people willing to audition for the same will have to do so on the SonyLIV app, for which they have to download the app. There is no age limit for the auditions for the show, but the candidates have to be above 4 years of age.

The makers have also released a promo with the montage of Shilpa Shetty on it. The promo tells that talent does not have any age and that if one can forget the barriers of age and wishes to do something in their life, they can audition for India's Got Talent. They furthermore caption it stating, "Agar Aapke Bhi Hausle Aapki Umr Se Bade Hain, Toh #IndiasGotTalent Ko Talaash Hai Aapki. Toh Aao India, Dikhao Apna talent. Auditions Shuru Ho Rahe Hain 27th September Se. Bhaag Lene Ke Liye download Ya update Kijiye Apna SonyLIV app. (Note - Min. age - 4 yrs | Max. age - No bar)." Take a look at the same.