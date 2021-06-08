India’s Got Talent Season 9 to air on Sony TV & not Colors; Channel gears up for exciting new season of show

India’s Got Talent 9 will be soon be airing on Sony TV instead of Colors as the channel head and show head share their thoughts on the deal.

One of the most popular reality shows on Indian television sets, India’a Got Talent is back with its 9th season. The show is vastly popular for presenting unique and marvelous talents from across the country. There is a vital update on the present season of the show that it will be aired on Sony TV this year, instead of Colors TV.

Ashish Golwalkar, the head of the content for Sony Entertainment Television & Digital Business, said the following on acquiring the rights of the show-

“India’s Got Talent as a format holds great potential, and Sony Entertainment Television’s stronghold in the non-fiction talent-led reality show formats gives us yet another opportunity to resonate with the audience. Having acquired the rights from Fremantle, we are gearing up for an exciting new season of India’s Got Talent and we look forward to showcasing the best talent in our country.”

Aradhana Bhola, MD of Fremantle, India also shared her thoughts on being associated with Sony, as she said, “Got Talent holds the Guinness World Record for the Most Successful Reality Format in television history. At Fremantle, we are delighted to be partnering with Sony Entertainment Television on yet another of our successful formats, India’s Got Talent. With its inherent diversity and inclusivity, the show is a true and unique representation of the talent of the people of India. It is our sincere hope that the forthcoming season will continue to offer irresistible entertainment to the audience who have given it so much love through the years.”

The show is a perfect platform for anyone who has a special talent. The people can perform in the show to get national and international recognition. After running 8 successful seasons, the show will be soon back with its ninth season.

The show is the Indian adaptation of the international show format titled “Got Talent”, which is owned by Syco and Fremantle.

Also read- Simmba: Ranveer Singh makes a dhamakedaar entry on India's Got Talent; watch video

Share your comment ×