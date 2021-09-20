India’s Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty to be one of the judges of the show? Reports

The most popular entertainment show on television screens, India's Got Talent is all set to be back with unique talents from all over the country. The show will be aired on Sony, as the channel has acquired it from Colors TV. As per reports, the upcoming season of the talent-based show will be judged by actress .

The show has been getting the love and appreciation of the audience for the past many years. The upcoming season will be a complete entertainer for the audience with spectacular talents. The makers of the show revealed the first promo of the show, and it has made the audience very eager to see the new season of the show. The new season is on a new channel and new platform, hence more reasons for you to be excited about the show.

The promo of the show shows Shilpa Shetty promoting it. Shilpa has been associated with the channel for a very long time and there are speculations that she might act as the judge. The auditions for the show will be starting very soon and it will be very interesting to see her judging yet another massive entertainment show.