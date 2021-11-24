India’s Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty wants Kirron Kher to adopt her; WATCH why

The ninth season of the reality TV show India’s Got Talent will soon began airing on the Sony TV channel. Now, ahead of the show’s premiere, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its release. Going by the same, on Wednesday, November 24, actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of the show and it has left netizens in splits.

Apparently, Shilpa Shetty wants co-judge Kirron Kher to adopt her and the latter’s statement jewellery is the real reason behind it. The BTS clip begins with Shilpa swooning about Kirron Kher’s ‘patan ka patola necklace’. In the video, Shilpa Shetty admitted that she only comes to the show to see the stunning jewels of Kirron Kher. Flattering the veteran actor, Shilpa quips how Kher’s son Sikandar can’t wear all her necklaces and hence she should adopt her. However, Kirron gently declined Shilpa’s request with her apt reaction.

Watch it below:

While sharing the BTS clip, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “BTS on IGT. First day, first show with @kirronkhermp @badboyshah @manojmuntashir.” The other highlight of the clip was Indian rap sensation Badshah’s hilarious acting imitation. As soon as the video surfaced online, Shilpa’s post was flooded with a barrage of laughing emoticons. While some fans said, ‘Awesome’, many welcomed Kirron Kher back after her cancer battle.

For those unaware, Kirron Kher’s husband Anupam Kher in the month of April confirmed that the former has been diagnosed with cancer. Taking to social media, he said, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

