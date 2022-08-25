India’s Laughter Champions Finale: Sunil Grover aka Rinku Bhabhi graces the show; Says ‘I am the trophy’

India's Laughter Champion is an ace entertainer and comedy show launched by Sony TV, replacing The Kapil Sharma Show. India's Laughter Champion provides a platform for India's comedians to showcase their talent. The show marked the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen after a long duration and he is joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges' panel. As the show has reached its last peg, the finale episode will be a quite entertaining one. The episode will be graced by none other than your favourite comedy artist Sunil Grover.

As per the recent promo of the finale episode, the contestants will be giving their all-time best performances to get the winner trophy and prize. Adding to the entertainment factor of the show, comedy star Sunil Grover will grace the show dressed as one of his popular characters Rinku Devi. He will not only be entertaining the audience with his comedy but also perform his viral song, ‘Mere husband mujhse pyaar nahi karte.’ Rinku Bhabhi shared in the promo, that she has come in the finale as she is the trophy. She added that she was specially asked to come in finale so that contestants are not distracted by her.

See promo here- CLICK

See promo here- CLICK

Sunil Grover and ace comedian Raju Srivastava had earlier also graced the show and entertained the audience with their comic acts.

The episode will also be graced by the stars of the movie Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. They will be seen enjoying the comedy performance of the contestants and will also groove on a peppy track from their movie Liger.

About Sunil Grover:

Sunil Grover earned enormous fame after playing the character of Gutthi on the show, 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' followed by Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' However, after his mid-air brawl with Kapil Sharma, he quit the show and never returned. Recently, Sunil Grover underwent bypass surgery and Kapil wished for his speedy recovery too. Sunil was last seen on television as 'Bhindi Bhai' on 'Gangs of Filmistaan'.

Also read- Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday groove on ‘Akdi Pakdi’ as they grace India’s Laughter Champion