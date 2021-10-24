India Vs Pakistan: Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni & others gear up for match; Share videos & pics

There is excitement among the masses as India and Pakistan are set to face each other on the pitch of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday in Dubai. Fans from both countries just can’t keep calm and have already started sharing hilarious memes and posts on social media platforms. Not only this, even the hashtag “#TeamIndia” is trending on Twitter right from the morning. From across the globe, people have also started pouring in their best wishes for the teams ahead of the match.

Amid this, even television celebrities are not any behind. Even they have also shared their excitement and are cheering for the team India. Hina Khan posted a video on her official Instagram handle where she is seen wearing a blue t-shirt, painting the tricolour on her face, fries, and a can of juice. The actress wrote, "Chak de India #BlueSuadArmy #ICCT20WorldCup #FeelItReelIt #BlueReelArmy #T20ReelSquad #ReelsWithHK .” Arjun Bijlani also shared a video and wrote, “Chak De India!!! Can't wait for tonight's match, a day I know I really look forward to like most of us Indians!!!! Let's win it India.”

Rohit Bose Roy also pointed out a hilarious combination of face-offs and wrote, "Some of the greatest rivals face off today.... India-Pakistan, Manchester United- Liverpool, Real Madrid - Barcelona... And then there’s Karwachauth too @manasijoshiroy #SuperSunday (sic)"

Take a look at the posts here:

To note, the two teams will be playing after five years. They had played the last match in the 2016 World Cup. The Pakistani team had scored just 118 runs in 20 overs. In the match, India had won.

