Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant feels makers focus more on sad stories rather than on singing

Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant shows disappointment and said that makers are not concerned about the talent.
3447 reads Mumbai
Abhijeet Sawant on Indian Idol 12 controversy Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant feels makers focus more on sad stories rather than on singing
The singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 is being criticized from all corners. Viewers are trolling it on digital platforms. Their recent episode on legendary singer Kishore Kumar failed to impress the audience. And his son Amit Kumar’s comment just added more fuel to it. However, now season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has also shared his opinion over this. He has slammed the show for focusing more on the tragic stories of the contestants rather than their talent.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, the singer said, “The show makers are more concerned about contestants’ background rather than their talent. They are more interested in whether the participant can polish shoes or not.” He even compared the show with regional reality shows and said that people there only see the talent and not the background of a contestant. “The focus is only on their singing but this is not the case with Hindi reality shows. Here the more focus is on the sad stories of contestants,” he added. 

The singer also quoted his experience and said that he had once forgotten the lyrics of a song while performing during the show. "The judges gave him another chance. But I can tell you that had it happened today, it would have been shown to the audience with full drama.” He said. 

To note, recently, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar had said that he was asked to praise all contestants. To this, host, Aditya Narayan had reacted saying that if he had any issue he should have said it.

