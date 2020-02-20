Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan to woo rumoured lady love Neha Kakkar during the grand finale; WATCH

As Indian Idol 11 grand finale is around the corner, here’s a look at Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s preparation for the big day.

The popular singing based reality show Indian Idol 11, which has been entertaining the audience for a couple of months now, is in its last leg and is towards the grand finale. Indian Idol 11 will be having its grand finale this weekend on February 23, 2020. And while the preparations for the big day is going on in full swing, the popular show has also been grabbing the eyeballs for the mushy romance between host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar.

The rumoured couple hogged the limelight after there were reports that they will be tying the knot on February 14. Although the wedding didn’t take place, Neha and Aditya’s bond on the show did win millions of hearts. And while the Indian Idol 11 grand finale is around the corner, the cute jodi is all set to entertain the audience with her chemistry. In fact, we recently got our hands on a video from the sets of the show, wherein the Aditya was seen trying to woo his rumoured lady love as they shake a leg together for the grand finale.

To recall, the news of Neha and Aditya’s rumoured wedding had spread like wildfire and their adorable chemistry added fuel to the fire. While all eyes were on their rumoured wedding, Aditya had later clarified that the two are not getting married and that it was just a prank which was planned to boost the TRPs. However, their mushy chemistry continues to intrigue the people and rumours about the love affair continue to be rife. In fact, we still wonder if something is brewing between the two.

