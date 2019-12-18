Indian Idol 11: Comedian Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa to grace the 'Shaadi Special' episode of the show

Well - known comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will grace the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 11. Read further for more details about the same.

Indian Idol happens to be one of the most popular shows to be aired on Indian television. The show which is currently in its 11th season has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for almost a decade and continues to do so even now. It is considered to be one of the best platforms in India where artists can showcase their extraordinary singing skills. The current season has panelists in the form of Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 11 is surely going to be exciting for the audiences as the theme this time is ‘Shaadi Special.’ To further add to the excitement of the audiences as well as the singers, noted comedian Bharti Singh will be gracing the show along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The shooting for this episode has already been conducted and we are now waiting eagerly to watch it on our television screens soon!

(ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Jay Bhanushali to replace Aditya Narayan as host?)

Talking about Bharti and Harsh, the adorable couple tied the knot back in the year 2017. The two of them are currently considered to be one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. Both of them have been part of numerous shows including the popular comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra which received humongous response from the audiences. Bharti herself has been an integral part of shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show and many others. Are you excited to watch Bharti and Harsh in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 11? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More