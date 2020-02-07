Indian Idol 11: Here's why Neha Kakkar calls Aditya Narayan a naughty lover; Find Out

Neha Kakkar calls Aditya Narayan a naughty lover in an episode of Indian Idol 11 and talks about his withering eye.

Aditya Narayan has been in awe of Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar ever since she came on board. Neha was one of the contestants in Indian Idol 2. Having voiced a number of Bollywood chartbusters, Neha judged Indian Idol in its 10th and 11th season. Aditya Narayan, who has been hosting the show ever since it premiered, is often found flirting with Neha Kakkar. Seeing their chemistry, co-judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani left no stone unturned to tease them. Continuing the fun banter, Aditya even proposed to her on Indian Idol.

Recently, Aditya's parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan and Neha's parents Rishikesh Kakkar and Niti Kakkar too appeared on one of the episodes on Indian Idol and teased the two, affirming their marriage. The proud parents announced the wedding date as February 14, 2020, i.e Valentine's Day. Last Sunday, the episode welcomed Love Aaj Kal actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on the show. Hence, the theme of the episode was Love while Neha and Aditya marked a grand entry on the song Kate Nahin Kat Te from the movie, Mr. India.

Shahzaan Mujeeb, one of the contestants on Indian Idol 11 sang a beautiful song leaving the crowd mesmerised with his soothing voice after which Aditya Narayan admitted that his song made his heart skip a beat. Returning to his fun banter with Neha, he asked her if she felt the same to which Neha corrected his language. Continuing his flirt streak, Aditya said that he’d love for her to keep teaching him things. Thus, Neha called him a naughty lover and complained to Sara about his withering eye, implying that Aditya's attention keeps diverting to the other ladies around. She concludes by saying that Aditya is a playful lover.

