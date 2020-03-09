Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan announces a break from television; Says ‘It’s not a permanent departure’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aditya Narayan, who was last seen hosting Indian Idol 11, surprised his fans as he announced a sabbatical from Indian television.

Aditya Narayan might not have an impressive career in films, but he is indeed one of the most successful hosts of Indian television. He has been seen hosting several popular shows with the recent one being Indian Idol 11 and won millions of hearts with his stage skills. Indeed, he is always a treat for the viewers. However, the actor turned anchor has come up with a rather disappointing news for his fans as he announced a sabbatical from television. Aditya made this announcement on Instagram, however, he did assure that it will be a permanent departure.

Sharing a collage of pics from the shows he has featured in, Aditya wrote that his journey on television has been a humbling experience. He further mentioned that he has been a part of “more than 350 episodes of content. That’s roughly 3500 hours,” along with “riyaaz & working out almost every day, rehearsals, meetings etc,” and has certainly enjoyed every bit of it. “My life’s purpose has always been to make music. As much as I love TV, working on so many TV shows has not allowed me time to work on the level of & amount of music that I would want to,” Aditya added.

Explaining the reason for his break, he stated that he wants to focus on his debut album and his music videos. Emphasising that it isn’t a permanent departure, Aditya mentioned, “My next 3 TV shows already signed so it’s not a permanent departure.” He further expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their unconditional love and wrote, “Thank YOU for being a part of this wonderful journey. 25 years in & we are just getting started! Work hard, stay humble, spread love.”

Take a look at Aditya Narayan’s post announcing his sabbatical from TV:

Meanwhile, the media reports about Aditya’s wedding are also rife for a while now. To note, his wedding became the talk of the town after it was rumoured that he will be tying the knot with Neha Kakkar in February. Clearing the air, the Bollywood singer had asserted that Aditya is already in a relationship and is expected to marry his lady love this year.

