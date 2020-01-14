Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan to get married on THIS date? Find out

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding and mehendi have finally been disclosed on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Want to know when and how? Read on.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been in the news for quite some time now, courtesy, their wedding. Yes, apparently the cute duo is all set to tie the knot. Don't believe us? Well, all this happened in the recent episode of Indian Idol 11, where Neha is the judge and Aditya plays the host. In the latest episode, Aditya's dad and ace singer Udit Narayan graced the show with Alka Yagnik as guests. Not only them, to everyone's surprise, Aditya's mom and Neha's parents also were present for special purpose. And it was none other than fixing the couple's marriage. Yes, their parents apparently have finalised their wedding.

While Neha was stunned to see her parents enter the stage with a grand proposal, Aditya couldn't stop dancing in merriment. Both, Neha's parents and Aditya's folks, embraced each other. A worried Neha is seen asking her mom, 'What is happening?' To which she replies, 'We've decided that you will get hitchedto Aditya. Your dad and I like the boy very much and we're looking forward for your wedding.' Though Neha was trying to absorb the situations, Aditya was filled with happiness. And if you think that was all, then you're wrong. The wedding date of the marriage has also been revealed.

Apparently, Neha and Aditya will tie the knot on 14 February, 2020, i.e. on Valentines day this year. Yes, and this announcement was made by their parents on the sets itself. Everyone on the show, including judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya were seen enjoying the fun banter. Since the wedding date was finalised, Himesh quipped, 'Why not keep the mehendi date as 1st of February?' And thus, the couple's wedding and mehendi date got fixed.

Well, we don't know if this is all for fun or not, but surely this is making all of us happy and their fun banter together is tickling our funny bones. Only time will tell what happens next. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Neha and Aditya should get married in real life? Do you like their chemistry and bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

