Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar gets emotional on the sets of the reality singing show; Here's Why

Indian Idol 11's judge Neha Kakkar got emotional and teary-eyed after learning about social worker Vipin Ganatra's story.

Indian Idol's judge Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers in India. She is always in the news for some reason or the other. The Dilbar songstress is hitting headlines today as well. She got emotional on the sets of the show and got teary-eyed after learning about Vipin Ganatra, a social worker and policeman's story. He shared how his brother's death due to fire had impacted him a lot, and since then, he has been helping firefighters. For his selfless social work, he was bestowed with the prestigious honor of Padma Shri. For the unversed, on the occasion of Republic Day, the makers had called jawans and police officers as the guest and Vipin was also present as the guest.

Speaking of the show, the season 11 started to air from 12 October 2019 and it is being hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. Aside from Neha, the judges' panel also includes Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Coming Neha, she was in the news when the reports of her getting married to Aditya Narayan were doing rounds on the internet. Apparently, they will tie the knot on 14th February 2020 i.e. Valentine's Day. The singers took to their respective social media handles to share pictures of half hearts made from their hand. Neha captioned the same as "#4th Feb" while Aditya wrote, "A part of my heart."

