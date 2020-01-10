Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar gets emotional as Udit Narayan praises her for helping people in need

In the upcoming episode, Udit Narayan will be seen praising Neha Kakkar for doing good work for the society. Here's what he said.

Neha Kakkar is not only one of the highest paid female singers in Bollywood, but she is also among the most loved. While she is mocked for constantly shedding tears and getting emotional on the sets of Indian Idol 11, she is admired for offering a helping hand to people in need. Yes, the cute singer has often financially helped singers and musicians who are in need of and shed out generous amount of money. But, she has never considered it as a help, rather wrapped it in the disguise of gift or token or appreciation.

Recently, Neha helped Roshan Sahib, a senior musician from the industry, who lost his work owing to paralysis. She gifted him Rs. 2 lakh. In the upcoming episode, we will see renowned singer Udit Narayan, showering Neha with praises for her good work toward the society. Yes, we have learnt that Udit will applaud Neha for being a helping hand for those in need during their toughest times. He appreciated her efforts and admired her for doing a great job. Not only this, Udit also said that she is setting a good example for others to help people during their difficult times.

For the unversed, Udit will be accompanied by Alka Yagnik on the show. The duo will not only spread the magic of their soulful voice, but will also have a gala time with the contestants and judges. Aditya Narayan's family and Neha Kakkar's family will also grace the show and plan marriage plans of the duo. How excited are you to watch this episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

