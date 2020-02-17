Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar has an EPIC reaction when paps asked about her wedding; WATCH

Neha Kakkar has been the talk of the town since rumours of her tying knot with Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan has been doing rounds.

Neha Kakkar, who was a contestant on Indian Idol season 2 gained recognition in Bollywood and shot to fame in no time. She has entertained us with some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and more. Besides her songs, Neha's quirky nature and peppy style fetched her a lot of love from the fans. Neha Kakkar has been the talk of the town since rumours of her tying knot with Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan has been doing rounds.

Some days back, a video of Aditya and Neha tying the knot on the sets of Indian Idol 11 went viral on social media, leaving the fans in a frenzy. On this, Aditya said that this is all not real and fake. Recently, Neha was spotted in the city in a black dress. The actress was spotted giving money to small kids. Two small kids who were selling tissue rolls came to Neha and the singer very sweetly gave money to one and said to share but the other kid said that she won't share with her hence Neha gave them both money. Later, as the singer was heading towards her car a photographer asked her about her wedding to which Neha started laughing loudly.

Check out Neha Kakkar's reaction here:

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the Indian Idol 11 judge said that she would have been a fashion designer or a dancer had she not been a singer. Neha had called in quits with her ex Himansh Kohli in December 2018 and their breakup left many fans disappointed. Neha Kakkar was also seen singing 'Channa Mereya' for Himansh Kholi on the sets on Indian Idol 11 sometime before.

