Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar REVEALS her actual shoe size on The Kapil Sharma Show; Tony Kakkar mocks her

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be full of entertainment as Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar is going to reveal some personal details about her life. Read deets inside.

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is going to bring a top notch dose of entertainment. Ask why? Well, singing sensation Neha kakkar is all set to grace the show with her beloved siblings Tony and Sonu. Yes, it is going to be a night filled of music and comedy. The best combination isn't it? Well, apart from comedy and music, audiences will also be treated with some goofy secrets about Neha Kakkar, as the singer is going to spill the beans about some unknown facts about her.

From talking about fights with siblings to her childhood, Neha will be seen getting into a candid and uninterrupted chat with Kapil Sharma on the show. Taking down the memory lanes of her good old days, she will also share about her bond with Tony and Sonu. But what is going to create a stir on the show is Neha Kakkar's big revelation about her shoe size. Yes, Neha will reveal the shoe size she wears, and it will leave everyone in a fit of laughter. Having a honest conversation with Neha, Kapil asked her about the measurements of her footwear. She did not shy away from answering them and replied that the US size of her shoes is approximately 2.5.

Well, upon hearing this, brother Tony Kakkar couldn't control his laughter and ended up taking a dig at her sister. Mocking her, he said, "Neha can also easily shop from a children's store." This lead to uncontrollable laughter all around, but it was all in good humour. Here, judge Archana Puran Singh also added to the topic and said that her shoe dimensions are 11. Well, this is almost 4 times to that of Neha's. Shocking and surprising, isn't it?

On a related note, Neha is time and again being mocked for her small height. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like Neha's sporting spirit? Let us know in the comment section below.

