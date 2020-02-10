Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar reveals she would have been a designer or a dancer if she wasn't a singer

Neha Kakkar reveals her alternate career options and says that she would have been a designer or a dancer if she wasn't a singer.

Neha Kakkar is one of the most talked-about singers in B-Town. The young songstress came on Indian Idol 2 as a contestant. She gained recognition in Bollywood and shot to fame in no time. Having sung a number of chartbusters such as O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and more, Neha lured the audience with her melodious voice. From her songs to her fashion choices, Neha caught eyeballs for all the right reasons. Her quirky nature and peppy style fetched her a lot of love from the fans.

While our parties and gatherings seem incomplete without Neha's songs, the singer has got a few alternate career options in mind. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Neha recently revealed that she would have been a fashion designer or a dancer had she not been a singer, and we won't deny it! Her style and fashion choices are already known to us and after seeing her groove to the popular 90's song Kate Nahi Kat Te with Aditya Narayan on a recent episode of Indian Idol 11, we have no doubts about the fact that she's an incredible dancer as well.

The joke that started on Indian Idol 11 has become the talk of the town now. Aditya and Neha were always teased for their chemistry on the sets. Playing along, Aditya Narayan proposed Neha for marriage on the show. Aditya's parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan gave their nod on the same and announced 14 February as their wedding date. Interestingly, it was a thumbs up from Neha's parents as well. Speaking about the same Neha revealed that she has not accepted the proposal yet. She seems to be playing along and says let's see how things take a turn in this show in the coming weeks, leaving the fans excited for Valentine's Day.

